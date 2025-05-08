Rohit Sharma's 'Sabko Young Captain Chahiye...' Remark After Shock Retirement From Tests Stirs Fresh Controversy

Rohit Sharma Retirement: Looks like Rohit Sharma 's decision to retire from Tests was a kneejerk one. Hours after taking to social media and announcing his retirement from Test cricket, Rohit revealed the real reason why he had to hang up his boots.

In a recent interview, Rohit revealed one of the reasons behind his call was the fact that the management is looking for a young captain. The management, as per Rohit, is looking for a young leader who can serve for 10-15 years.

‘Sabko young captain chahiye’

"Haan mujhe laga aise. Kabhi kabhi hota hai sabko young captain chahiye hota hai. Jo 10 saal, 15 saal captaincy kare toh mujhe aise laga ki abb mujhe na mile. But I am forever grateful ki mujhe mauka mila," he said in an exclusive to a senior Indian sports journalist.

Rohit's Test Numbers

Rohit, popularly known as ‘Hitman’, got his Test career off to a splendid start with a century against West Indies, but then at No. 6 he still could not cement his spot due to inconsistency. Eventually, he found a new lease of life when he started opening in red-ball cricket.

He has retired as one of the most feared Test openers in cricket. The 38-year-old ends his Test career with 4,301 runs in 67 Tests at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties. Rohit was appointed captain in 2022 after Virat Kohli resigned from the role. He went on to lead India in 24 Tests, winning 12 and losing nine games. He also oversaw India's 2023 WTC final loss against Australia.