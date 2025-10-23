Rohit Sharma Shows Ultimate Commitment For India at Adelaide; Hits Fifty With Deep Cut on Hand During 2nd ODI | VIRAL PIC

Ind vs Aus: Former India captain Rohit Sharma showed that he is the ultimate fighter, who can throw his body on the line for his country. During the 2nd ODI at Adelaide, Rohit hurt himself after putting in a desperate dive to avert a runout scare early on in his innings. The incident took place in the fourth over of the game. But that did not stop him from continuing as he went onto hit a crucial fifty for the country when the chips were down. It was not one of his free-flowing fifties, but a timely contribution for sure.

Pictures of him have now gone viral on social space where you can see blood on his arms while he bats.

VIRAL PICTURE OF ROHIT'S CUT

With two sixes thus far, Rohit became the first Asian batter to hit 150 sixes in ODIs in SENA countries.

Meanwhile, Rohit knows he has to continue on the rebuilding process with Shreyas Iyer. India lost Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in quick succession and that put India in massive trouble after they were put into bat first. At the time of filing the copy, India had recovered from the early setbacks and were 112 for two in 25 overs. Rohit is batting on 61* off 83 balls, while Iyer is on 40* off 55 balls. The two wickets that fell were picked up by Xavier Bartlett. He picked up both the wickets in one over.

Will Rohit Get a Ton & Shut His Critics?

That is exactly what Rohit must have been dreaming off with much-speculation around his ODI future.