WATCH | Retirement Loading? Virat Kohli Thanks Adelaide Crowd After Four-Ball Duck in Heartwarming Gesture

India vs Australia: Have we seen the last of Virat Kohli at Adelaide? Surely! In fact, after he was dismissed for a four-ball duck, he acknowledged the standing ovation from the full house at Adelaide on Thursday during the ongoing second ODI. After being given out by the umpire, Kohli had a word with Rohit Sharma over whether he should take the DRS or not. After a brief chat, Kohli decided not to take it. Now that he has registered consecutive ducks for the first-time in his illustrious ODI career, most reckon it is time's up for the stalwart.

Even before he made his international comeback, there were speculations over his ODI future. Now, it seems like the end is near. Here is how he acknowledged the standing ovation from the Adelaide crowd.

No doubt, given the competitor Kohli is, he would be gutted with his four-ball stay. He has been training hard and that is not translating into runs.

Can India Bounce Back?

Following Kohli's dismissal, India find themselves in trouble. At the time of filing the copy, Shreyas Iyer has joined Rohit and are looking to rebuild. They know very well that they have a mountain to climb if they want to challenge the formidable hosts in their backyard. One has to give credit to the Australian pacers who have been relentless, not giving any freebies to the Indian top-order. They have hit the correct lengths and hence have been rewarded as well.

