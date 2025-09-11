'I Am Here Again': Rohit Sharma Shuts Down ODI Retirement Rumours With Unwavering Grit While Training

Rohit Sharma has sent out a clear-cut message with the video he shared on social media. Amid the chatter over the Indian cricketer's retirement from ODI cricket, Rohit has made it clear that he is not going anywhere soon.

There has been significant buzz about Rohit Sharma ever since he announced his retirement from Test cricket. Given that he has already retired from T20Is, the 38-year-old is now a one-format player as he is still active in ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma’s Relentless Drive Silences Doubts Ahead Of ODI Comeback

Rohit Sharma is coming off a long break after last being a part of Team India in the Champions Trophy Final, where the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand.

It was a remarkable moment for his career, as he established himself among the greats after winning two consecutive ICC titles as a skipper.

In a video shared by Rohit Sharma on Instagram, the India ODI skipper was seen all geared up and faced some throwdowns in the nets during a training session. The 38-year-old is putting in the effort to be match-ready and was seen hitting some shots towards square leg and towards mid-off.

In the video was written, “I am here again. It feels really good.”

Rohit Sharma looked in phenomenal shape and fully ready to return to action for the Indian cricket team. His shot selection looked spot-on, and his hunger to be in competitive action was imminent.

Rohit Sharma Expected To Return To Action For Team India Soon

After the Asia Cup 2025, all eyes would be on Team India's white-ball tour of Australia. That could be when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could make their long-awaited comeback for the Men in Blue.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also passed the pre-season assessment hosted by the BCCI. While Rohit went to the COE in Bengaluru, Kohli reportedly performed the tests in London.

With both players ready to return to action, the anticipation will be at its peak when the India squad for the white-ball tour is named. Whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be a part of it is yet to be seen.