Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Reports Of Him Contesting For BCCI's President Role: 'No Such Development Has Taken Place'

Sachin Tendulkar poses for a picture with his portrait at the Lord's Museum | Image: ANI

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar broke his silence on the reports taking rounds on the internet, claiming that he will be contesting for the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president role.

Sachin Tendulkar denied all the speculations which are been circulating on the internet, saying that there has been no such development has taken place.

Sachin Tendulkar's team shared an official statement on LinkedIn, asking people to refrain from spreading 'unfounded speculations'.

"It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations," SRT Sports Management stated.

BCCI Set To Hold Elections For Various Roles

The BCCI will be conducting elections for the president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer roles, on September 28, during the Annual General Meeting of the cricket administrative body.

Earlier in August. Roger Binny's tenure as the president of the BCCI came to an end. Following this, Rajeev Shukla took charge as the interim president.

As per the BCCI's rule book, no administrator can hold any office after turning 70. Hence, Roger Binny had to leave his place, as he turned 70 in July.

Sachin Tendulkar's Stats In Tests and ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar is known as one of the very few legends to play the game. The 52-year-old has made few records during his illustrious career, which are hard to be broken.

The 52-year-old played 200 Tests and 329 innings, scoring 15921 runs at an average of 53.78. He hammered 51 centuries and 68 fifties in the red-ball cricket for India.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar played 463 ODIs and 452 innings, amassing 18426 runs at an average of 44.83, and a strike rate of 86.23.