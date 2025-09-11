Updated 11 September 2025 at 19:30 IST
Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Reports Of Him Contesting For BCCI's President Role: 'No Such Development Has Taken Place'
Sachin Tendulkar opned up on the reports claiming that he will be contesting for the BCCI's president role.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar broke his silence on the reports taking rounds on the internet, claiming that he will be contesting for the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president role.
Sachin Tendulkar denied all the speculations which are been circulating on the internet, saying that there has been no such development has taken place.
Sachin Tendulkar's team shared an official statement on LinkedIn, asking people to refrain from spreading 'unfounded speculations'.
"It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations," SRT Sports Management stated.
ALSO READ: Desert Storm In Dubai! Kuldeep Yadav's Four-Wicket Haul Steers India To Commanding Nine-Wicket Victory Over UAE At Asia Cup 2025
BCCI Set To Hold Elections For Various Roles
The BCCI will be conducting elections for the president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer roles, on September 28, during the Annual General Meeting of the cricket administrative body.
Earlier in August. Roger Binny's tenure as the president of the BCCI came to an end. Following this, Rajeev Shukla took charge as the interim president.
As per the BCCI's rule book, no administrator can hold any office after turning 70. Hence, Roger Binny had to leave his place, as he turned 70 in July.
ALSO READ: Abhishek Sharma Earns High Praise After Exceptional Batting Display Against UAE At Asia Cup 2025: 'He Has His Own Style'
Sachin Tendulkar's Stats In Tests and ODIs
Sachin Tendulkar is known as one of the very few legends to play the game. The 52-year-old has made few records during his illustrious career, which are hard to be broken.
The 52-year-old played 200 Tests and 329 innings, scoring 15921 runs at an average of 53.78. He hammered 51 centuries and 68 fifties in the red-ball cricket for India.
Meanwhile, Tendulkar played 463 ODIs and 452 innings, amassing 18426 runs at an average of 44.83, and a strike rate of 86.23.
Sachin Tendulkar brought the curtains down to his illustrious international career, on November 16, 2013.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 11 September 2025 at 19:30 IST