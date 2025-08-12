Rohit Sharma Silences ODI Retirement Talk, Kicks Off Training With Former Team India Coach

India's Captain Rohit Sharma poses for a picture with the trophy as he celebrates following the win in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

Rohit Sharma, the star Indian cricketer, has put all retirement rumours to rest. The former skipper has returned to training after spending time with his family on vacation.

Rumours were rampant about Rohit Sharma's retirement from ODI cricket, as reports had stated that he is expected to call time on his career in the 50-over format. With crucial ODI bilaterals approaching, Rohit is wasting no time and has hit the gym with a coach.

Rohit Sharma Resumes Training Alongside Former Team India Coach

Rohit Sharma has been enjoying some downtime after announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The former Indian Test skipper did not receive the hero's send-off he deserved as he had posted an Instagram story to announce his retirement.

The Indian cricketer has been spending some quality time with his family and was seen visiting foreign nations.

Rohit Sharma also showed up at the Oval Test on day three, where the Shubman Gill-led Men in Blue delivered a historic performance and secured a win by six runs to level the series 2-2.

With the ODI series approaching soon, Rohit Sharma has resumed training after he arrived in India. The former Indian skipper shared an image of himself alongside Abhishek Nayar on Instagram Stories.

Rohit Sharma and Coach Abhishek Nayar have spent significant time together, be it in the Indian Cricket Team or during personal training. The Indian cricketer has credited the coach for helping him regain his form in the game.

Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar have linked up as he begins training for Team India's upcoming ODI schedule. The cricketer is aiming to spring back in action and regain his health and form after spending some downtime during family vacations.

When Will Rohit Sharma Return To Action For Team India?

Given that Rohit Sharma has become a one-format cricketer, he would be back in action alongside superstar Virat Kohli in ODI cricket. Rohit and Kohli had announced their respective retirements from Test Cricket in just a week's span.

Having last featured in the Champions Trophy Final, both cricketers will now feature in One-Day Internationals for Team India.

After the cancellation of the Bangladesh Series, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to be in action for the Indian Cricket Team in the away series against Australia.