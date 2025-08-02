Will Shahid Afridi Play WCL 2025 Final vs South Africa? Ex-Pakistan Star Set to Miss Summit Clash at Birmingham

WCL 2025: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has been making headlines in the ongoing World Championship of Legends without having played a single match. Despite Afridi's absence, Pakistan have managed to win all their matches and now, ahead of the summit clash - there are speculations over his availability. Will Afridi feature in the grand finale?

Ahead of the finale, Afridi confirmed that he won't play as the doctors have advised him to rest.

‘Doctor has advised me to rest’

“The doctor has advised me to rest, so I won’t be playing the final,” he said as quoted by Pakistani website 'A-Sports'.

“My heart wanted to play, especially if that semi-final had happened. Maybe I would’ve pushed through the pain.”

“I motivate the boys, remind them of their responsibility. I help arrange nets and practice sessions. That’s my contribution off the field,” he said with a smile on his face.

Afridi is a star cricketer and his absence is bound to upset the fans. He is a crowd-puller and his absence could surely affect the attendance at Edgbaston for the finale. Pakistan would start slight favourites having remained unbeaten in this competition.

Pakistan vs South Africa Predicted playing XIs

Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal.