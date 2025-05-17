Rohit Sharma Stand In Wankhede Stadium Has Special Connect To Ex-India Skipper's Childhood Struggles, MI Star Narrates What It Means

Rohit Sharma will go down as one of the greatest white-ball players in the history of cricket. Rohit has been representing India for the past seventeen years and has achieved almost everything that is on offer. After MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev, Rohit Sharma is only the third Indian skipper to win a World Cup for the country. Last year, Rohit Sharma led India to their second T20 World Cup win. The star India batter then doubled his achievements by leading India to their third Champions Trophy win earlier this year.

India won the T20 World Cup (2024) and the ICC Champions Trophy (2025) undefeated, and this is a testament to how effective Rohit Sharma is as the skipper of the Indian cricket team. Rohit Sharma is currently representing the Mumbai Indians in the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League. The former MI skipper had a very dismal start to IPL 2025, but as of now, he has ended up scoring three fifties and has scored 300 runs from the 11 IPL games he has played so far this season.

Rohit Sharma Narrates Special Childhood Tale

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) recently felicitated the white-ball great by inaugurating a stand that has been named after him. Sharma, who attended the event with his family members, looked visibly emotional after seeing the stand which had his name engraved on it.

The event was also attended by a few high-profile figures, including the likes of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar. After the inauguration ceremony, Rohit Sharma looked back at his career and narrated an emotional tale from his childhood about how he got inside the Wankhede Stadium for the first time.

"A great feeling that can't be expressed in words because it will be very unfair to what I am feeling right now. Exactly where I am standing right now, behind this stand, is the railway track. I remember those days, and just to get a glimpse of the stadium back in the day was such a special feeling, and then I came inside the Wankhede Stadium; that was a special feeling for me," said Rohit in a video that he shared on his official Instagram handle.

Rohit Sharma's Undying Legacy

Rohit Sharma recently retired from Test cricket. The former India skipper had been struggling for quite some time in the longest format of the game, and he has now decided to focus only on white-ball cricket.

Rohit is the only Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win more than one ICC trophy, and he is eyeing his third one, the ODI World Cup that will be played in 2027, in South Africa.