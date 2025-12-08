Rohit Sharma Takes A Trip To 'Hawkins', Shares Special 'Stranger Things' Instagram Story After Dictating Terms In The 3rd IND vs SA ODI

India recently defeated South Africa in a three-match ODI series. After losing the second ODI in Raipur, India returned to their dominant best and defeated the Proteas by 9 wickets to claim the series 2-1. The series also grabbed a lot of limelight as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two stalwarts, had returned to play for India and they stamped their authority on the series.

Rohit Sharma, who was adjudged the 'player of the series' in the Australia series, continued his form in the South Africa series and scored a total of 146 runs across the three matches that were played in the series. Sharma scored these runs at an average of 48.67 and with a strike rate of 110.61.

Rohit Sharma Shares Special 'Stranger Things' Story

Rohit Sharma has had a stellar 2025 as far as the ODIs are concerned. Rohit also led India to an undefeated ICC Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year. Rohit, who is now retired from the Test and the T20I format, scored a total of 650 runs in ODIs in 2025. There isn't any confirmation about Rohit Sharma's plans of playing the ODI World Cup, but so far, he has showed the hunger to play the World Cup which is two years away from now.

The ex-India skipper also became the number one-ranked ODI player for the first time in his career this year. Rohit Sharma will next be seen in action in 2026, when New Zealand tour India. Rohit Sharma recently took to Instagram and posted a special Stranger Things 5 story.

Rohit Sharma's Instagram story | Instagram: rohitsharma45

Prior to the South Africa series, Rohit Sharma had bagged the 'player of the series' award for scoring over 200 runs across three matches in the Australia series.

Time To Say Goodbye To Hawkins