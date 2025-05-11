Rohit Sharma's Test Retirement Opens Up New Avenues In Indian Cricket, Delhi Capitals Batter Likely To Tour England With India A: REPORTS

IND vs ENG: All eyes are currently on the resumption of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, but let's not forget the fact that India is scheduled to play five Test matches against England in June. The India vs England five-match Test series holds great significance in the upcoming cycle of the World Test Championship cycle.

India will start the WTC 2027 cycle with their English tour, and the team is currently under a transitional phase. The Indian Test team is currently going through a rough patch. The Champions Trophy victory in March might have covered a few cracks, but that doesn't mean that all is well with the Indian Test team.

India lost their last two Test series against New Zealand and Australia, which resulted in them being knocked out of the World Test Championship 2025 finals. India will now tour England and will be up against a very strong English team that has redefined the rules of playing the purest format of the game.

Karun Nair Emerges As Frontrunner To Tour England With India A Side

Rohit Sharma shocked everybody by announcing his retirement from the longest format of the game, leaving a big void in the Indian cricket team. It is also being reported that Virat Kohli has also expressed his desire to walk away from Test cricket.

If Virat ends up hanging up his boots from the longest format of the game, it will result in an inexperienced Indian side visiting England for the opening Test series of WTC 2027. Much ahead of the India vs England Test series, the India A team will lock horns with England Lions, which is technically a shadow tour for the seniors.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the candidates who are in line to be selected for the India A squad are Anush Kotian, Baba Indrajith, Akash Deep, Karun Nair, and Abhimanyu Easwaran. Delhi Capitals star Karun Nair has recently been in sublime touch and he also showed glimpses of his form in the IPL.

India Leaving No Stone Unturned For India Tour