Rohit Sharma To Be Honoured By MCA With Dedicated Stand At Wankhede; India Skipper To Join Sachin Tendulkar Among Others

India's captain Rohit Sharma poses for a picture with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and T20 World Cup 2024 trophy, in Dubai | Image: ANI Photo

Team India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is alls et to receive a huge honour as he would have a dedicated stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Mumbai Cricket Association has given the green light to the appeal to honour the skipper during their AGM (Annual General Meeting). Apart from Rohit, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Wadekar would also have stands named after them.

MCA Honour Rohit Sharma And Late Ajit Wadekar Among Others With Dedicated Stands At Wankhede

Mumbai Cricket Association released a press release, revealing that a proposal for the naming of the stands at the Wankhede Stadium. The notion was put forward by Mr. Milind Narvekar and seconded by Mr. Jitendra Awhad. The members at the AGM unanimously agreed to the proposal, and three stands have been approved to have been named after Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, Rajya Sabha Member Sharad Pawar and former Indian cricketer and captain Ajit Wadekar.

As per the release, the following stands would be named after the aforementioned names.

Grand Stand Level 3: Shri Sharad Pawar Stand

Grand Stand Level 4: Ajit Wadekar Stand

Divecha Pavilion Level 3: Rohit Sharma Stand

The release added that the MCA would also honour Late Amol Kale, the former MCA President who passed away in 2024 after a cardiac arrest.

“The match day office at the MCA Pavilion will now be known as the MCA Office Lounge in memory of Shri Amol Kale,” the press release from the MCA mentioned.

Rohit Sharma Has Had A Spectacular Year So Far!

After leading Team India towards a win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final against South Africa, Rohit Sharma's next big challenge was the ICC Champions Trophy . The Indian Cricket team showcased no signs of stopping against any opposition as they rallied through the group stage. Fans were treated to Virat Kohli 's brilliance as he scored a ton, and Rohit's strategic brilliance was also on display. In the end, the Men in Blue lifted consecutive ICC titles after winning the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.