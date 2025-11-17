Shubman Gill Anticipated To Join Team In Guwahati For 2nd IND vs SA Test, Skipper's Playing Status Awaits Confirmation: Report

India's captain Shubman Gill, center, leaves the field after retired hurt on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata | Image: AP

After being discharged from the hospital, a key update surfaces on Team India Test captain Shubman Gill. The Indian captain did not spend much time on the field because of an injury he suffered while in action at Kolkata.

A vital update has surfaced on the Indian Test skipper, as reports have confirmed that Gill is recovering well in Kolkata.

India eventually slumped to a 30-run loss to World Test Champions South Africa, who have now secured an unassailable 1-0 lead. The second Test match has become super-crucial for India as they aim to avoid a series whitewash against the Proteas Men.

Fresh Update On Shubman Gill Emerges Ahead Of Guwahati Test

Shubman Gill was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata following a neck injury. He underwent scans, an MRI and some standard assessments, and stayed in the medical facility overnight under observation before being discharged.

Advertisement

The Indian Test captain was deemed retired hurt after facing just three balls during India's first innings in Kolkata. He opened his score with a boundary, but that was the end of his run in the match-up.

According to TOI, Shubman Gill is in the team hotel in Kolkata and has been recovering well. The Indian side is scheduled to fly down to Guwahati on Wednesday, and there is an anticipation that the Indian Test skipper would travel with the team. He could also travel to the state capital of Assam on Thursday.

Advertisement

The reports further added, "If there are no late red flags, he could join the team for the second and final test of the series."

In Shubman Gill's absence, wicketkeeper-batter and vice-captain Rishabh Pant led India's charge against South Africa in the first Test match.

India In An Unusual Position Following Their Defeat In The Kolkata Test

Shubman Gill had woken up with a stiff neck, as per reports, which restricted his participation in the Kolkata Test at Eden Gardens. While the 26-year-old has been discharged and is now recovering well, there is no confirmed update on whether he will be in action in the second Test match.

With the series now at 0-1, India needs to deliver a fightback and level the series to avoid embarrassment in red-ball cricket. The Men in Blue have been grinding for wins ever since the 'Big 3' of Indian cricket stepped down from the format. But they cannot be counted out, as the fans can expect a spirited performance in the second Test match.