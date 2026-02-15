Rohit Sharma To Give India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash In Colombo A Miss? Ex-IND Captain's Airport Video Sparks Speculation

The buzz regarding the India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup has been building over the last few days. The biggest T20 World Cup 2026 encounter in Colombo is just a few hours away and ahead of the game Rohit Sharma has hogged the limelight again.

Rohit Sharma To Miss IND VS PAK T20 World Cup Tie?

Rohit happens to be the T20 World Cup 2026 ambassador and even walked out with the trophy during India's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Recently, a viral video of Rohit Sharma and wife, Ritika, was spotted at an airport and fans have been claiming they are set to give the IND vs PAK encounter a miss.

Rohit retired from the shortest format after guiding India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024, and subsequently, he also announced his retirement from Test cricket.

He has been in good form in the ODI format and is preparing himself to be in perfect shape for the upcoming 50-over World Cup in 2027, scheduled to be played in South Africa and Namibia.

Rain Threat Looms Large On IND vs PAK Tie

As per Accuweather, there is an 96% expectancy rate of thunderstorms on Sunday. Plenty of rain is expected, but the Colombo venue is known for its excellent drainage system, and almost the entire ground can be covered. In a major boost, the chances of rain will start to drop in the evening when the match is scheduled to start. Temperature will hover around 23-31 degrees while the humidity level is expected be around 70%.

