Tom Moody Shares Key Fitness Update On LSG Duo Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan Ahead Of RCB Clash

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Global Director of Cricket, Tom Moody, shared a key fitness update on star duo Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan.

LSG will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 15.

Earlier, Moody confirmed that Mohsin had sustained stiffness in his leg after their clash against Delhi Capitals on April 1. Meanwhile, Mayank has yet to feature in the LSG Playing XI this season due to fitness concerns.

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Tom Moody Opens Up On Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan's Fitness

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Moody revealed that both Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan had dealt with long-term injuries. However, he praised LSG’s medical team for working exceptionally hard to get them ready.

He further added that while both players are available, Mohsin Khan will undergo a final fitness test on match day.

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"The likes of Mayank, Mohsin [Khan] and Avesh have all had long-term injuries. Our medical team has worked exceptionally hard to get them ready. They're all available now. Mohsin will probably have a final test on match day," Moody told reporters, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Moody also explained why Mayank missed LSG’s opening matches, stating:

"Mayank is ready to go. He didn't come into our thinking early in the tournament because he was still a little underdone. Not from a fitness point of view—his fitness was good—but in terms of bowling loads and feeling comfortable at the crease," he added.

LSG Hold Seventh Place On IPL 2026 Standings

Currently, LSG occupy seventh place in the IPL 2026 standings with four points and a net run rate of -0.427. They have played four matches, winning two and losing two.