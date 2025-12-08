Rohit Sharma Unlikely to Feature in SMAT: REPORT

Rohit Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the finest white-ball players in the world. Now that he has retired from Tests and T20Is, he only features in ODIs - which means he will get to play limited matches. With Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali title defense on the line, there are rumours over Rohit participating in the prestigious tournament. Initially, a few reports claimed that Rohit has shown interest and has conveyed his decision to the Mumbai Cricket Association.

But that is not the case. a latest report on RevSportz confirms that there has been no such communication from the cricketer's end and hence he is unlikely to feature in SMAT.

‘Haven’t heard anything from Rohit yet’

“We haven’t heard anything from Rohit yet," the report quoted a senior MCA official as saying.

On the other hand, left-handed top-order batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has confirmed his availability for the SMAT knockouts.

“Yashasvi has confirmed his participation for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy," the official added.

Rohit is a T20 star and hence his availability could have been game-changing for the Mumbai side looking to successfully defend his title. He has amassed 4231 runs in 159 matches in T20I cricket and still is India's highest run-getter in the format. He last featured in T20 game when Mumbai took on Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. It was the IPL Qualifier in which he could only score 8 runs from 7 balls at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What's Ahead For Mumbai in SMAT?