Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Absent As BCCI Unveils Star-Studded India A Lineup For One-Day Series Against Australia A

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match against New Zealand, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the India A squad for the upcoming three-match One-Day series against Australia A.

The series will be part of the Australia A tour of India, and the white-ball series will happen after the multi-day matches. All matches of the One-Day series would take place at the iconic Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

BCCI Announces Squads For India A's Upcoming One-Day Series Against Australia A

Star Team India players like Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh, among others, will feature in the series.

Indian domestic cricketers who have featured in the Indian Premier League are also named in the line-up for white-ball action. Stars like Vipraj Nigam, Priyansh Arya, Abhishek Porel, and more have been picked to face off against Australia A.

Notably, Rajat Patidar has been named as captain for the first One-Day match-up, while Tilak Varma will lead the charge in the remaining two matches.

India A Squad For The 1st One-Day Match: Rajat Patidar (Captain), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

India A Squad For 2nd & 3rd One-Day Matches: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

The three-match one-day series between India A and Australia A will be hosted at the Green Park Stadium, with the first match happening on September 30, 2025. The second and third one-day matches will take place on October 3 and October 5, 2025. All matches have a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Australia Men's A Tour of India (One-Day) No. Day Date Match Time Venue 1 Tue 30-Sep-25 1st One-Day 1:30 PM Green Park Stadium,Kanpur 2 Fri 03-Oct-25 2nd One-Day 1:30 PM Green Park Stadium,Kanpur 3 Sun 05-Oct-25 3rd One-Day 1:30 PM Green Park Stadium,Kanpur

No Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli For India A Action

Fans who were expecting to see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action were left disappointed. The star Indian duo were not named in the India A squad, which delays their much-awaited comeback.