Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Fandom in Sydney Unreal; Tickets For India-Australia ODI Sold Out Four Months Prior

India vs Australia: Later in the year, India will tour Australia and that is a much-anticipated series. The series would mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The two stalwarts - arguably the best batters of the generation - retired from Tests recently and hence are not part of the England tour. Rohit and Kohli would only feature in ODIs as they have also retired from T20Is following the 2024 T20 WC glory.

Despite having retired from Tests and T20Is, their stocks have not taken a hit - in fact, it has risen it seems.

Rohit-Kohli in Australia

As per Cricket Australia, the tickets for the third ODI at Sydney has been sold out. This shows the popularity of the two mega stars. In fact, fans realise it could be their last chance to see the two legends play on Australian soil. Rohit and Kohli have enjoyed a lot of success in Australia in all formats. The crowds love them in Australia and the sell out of the third ODI is a perfect testament of that.

Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager of Events & Operations, Joel Morrison, acknowledged this sentiment, saying, “We are thrilled to see continued strong engagement amongst the Indian diaspora, driven in no small part by the anticipation of seeing legends like Rohit and Kohli in action. The Sydney ODI has all the ingredients of a blockbuster.”

What's Up With Rohit, Kohli?

Virat Kohli was part of the recently-concluded IPL, where his Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden title. He is currently in the United Kingdom with his family. On the other hand, Rohit has been spotted with his family in Italy. Rohit, like Kohli, also featured in IPL 2025.