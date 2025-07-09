Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI Return Soon? BCCI-SLC Reportedly in Talks For Series in Mid-August

India-Sri Lanka: In what would come as a welcome surprise for cricketing fans in India, the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could be soon. Fans had a heartbreak when the news that the tour of Bangladesh has been postponed. Now, as per a report on Newswire, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is in talks with their Sri Lankan counterpart to find a window in mid-August for a bilateral series.

"With India’s scheduled tour of Bangladesh postponed, discussions are underway about the possibility of a limited overs series between Sri Lanka and India in mid-August," the report read.

What will aid the series is the fact that the scheduled Lankan Premier League has been postponed - that gives space.

ALSO READ: TROLLED English Journo Vows to Never Motivate Gill After Embarrassment

Ind-SL on Cards?

As of now, nothing is official - but the boards are exploring the feasibility of a short bilateral series—possibly featuring three ODIs and three T20Is. For the unversed, India was not originally set to travel to Sri Lanka as the focus was on the Bangladesh tour. The other problem here is that the Lankan side would leave for Zimbabwe by the end of August. This means the India-Sri Lanka series has to be done away with in less than a couple of weeks.

The Indian team last toured Sri Lanka in 2023 where they won the T20I leg, but the hosts emerged victorious in the ODIs.

Team India's Upcoming International Fixtures