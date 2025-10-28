Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to be Automatic Picks For 2027 ODI World Cup? Sunil Gavaskar Gives His Two Cents

2027 ODI World Cup: With two years still to go, there is much speculation over whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would feature in that showpiece event or not. The two stalwarts recently made their international comeback in Australia and fared well. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has given his two cents on whether the two stalwarts would be picked for the WC or not. As per Gavaskar, once they made themselves available for the Australia series, it was clear they are eyeing the big prize in 2027.

‘They will be certainties’

"The moment they made themselves available for this trip, it was clear they want to be there for the 2027 World Cup,” Gavaskar said.

“And irrespective of what happens between now and then, whether they score runs or not, with the ability and experience they possess, if they are available, they will be certainties in the squad,” said Gavaskar while speaking on India Today.

He added: “With this kind of rhythm, you can write their names straight into the World Cup squad for South Africa 2027.”

RoKo Down Under

The former India captain emerged as the highest run-getter of the three-match ODI series with 202 runs at a strike rate of 85.59 and a staggering average of 101.00 after playing three matches. In the first game at Perth, scored eight runs from 14 balls. He came good at Adelaide scoring 73 off 97 balls at a strike rate of 75.26.

In the third and final ODI fixture, he smashed 121 off 125 balls.