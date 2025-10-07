Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Were Never in BCCI Selectors ODI Scheme For 2027 World Cup: REPORT

Ind vs Aus: Up until now, the belief was that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would retire from ODIs after the 2027 World Cup. This has been on the grapevine for months, but looks like the truth is different from what is doing the rounds. A report in The Telegraph claims that Rohit and Kohli were never in BCCI selectors shortlist for the 2027 WC.

'Never in the selectors' shortlist'

"Not many believe that they can perform at their best after more than seven months of hiatus from competitive cricket. Sources in the BCCI suggest that Rohit, who would be 40 when the quadrennial showpiece event gets underway in South Africa, was never in the selectors' shortlist," the report states.

Removing Rohit as the ODI captain, the selectors have made their plans clear. It is very well understood that young legs are being preferred as the management is thinking long-term. In all probability, Rohit and Kohli will not be a part of the marquee event two years hence as by then - they would be 40. To remain fit without playing regular international cricket would be difficult for the stalwarts.

Can RoKo Shine in Australia?

Without a doubt, spotlight would be on Rohit and Kohli when they tour Down Under later this month.