Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Virat Kohli Trains at Lord's Cricket Ground, Ready For India Comeback in Australia ODIs | VIRAL PIC

Updated 12 September 2025 at 12:50 IST

Virat Kohli Trains at Lord's Cricket Ground, Ready For India Comeback in Australia ODIs | VIRAL PIC

Virat Kohli was spotted at the nets at the Lord's Cricket ground.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Virat Kohli at Lord's with net bowler
Virat Kohli at Lord's with net bowler | Image: @Ayush_Singh27
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli, who has been away from international cricket for months, was back at training. Kohli, who stays in his London apartment with his family since retiring from Test cricket, was spotted at the Lord's Cricket ground. He was there for a training session in a bid to stay fit and get ready to return to playing for India in ODIs. Kohli, who last played for India during the Champions Trophy, was expected to be back for India during their ODI series against Bangladesh. But unfortunately, that series was called off due to diplomatic reasons and since then the wait for fans to see Kohli back was delayed. 

ALSO READ: WATCH | Samson Tops Bronco Test Featuring Team IND Stars Gill, Bumrah?

Kohli's Pic That Has Gone Viral

As per reports, Kohli is expected to make his international return in ODIs when India tours Australia later in the year. The ODI series against Australia starts from October 19. For the unversed, Kohli can feature in only ODIs as he has retired from the T20I and the Test format. It was a shock for many when Kohli announced his Test retirement just ahead of the England tour. Not many were expecting it. 

ALSO READ: WATCH | Samson's Fandom Similar to Kohli; Video From Asia Cup is Proof!

Can Kohli Play 2027 ODI WC? 

The next ODI WC is still a couple of years away and hence it is not the right time to make a comment on it. 

His fitness and his form would be taken into account and for him it would be difficult to remain fit by not playing many international games. Some reports claim that the tour of Australia later in the year could be his farewell series. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 12 September 2025 at 12:42 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source