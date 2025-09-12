Virat Kohli Trains at Lord's Cricket Ground, Ready For India Comeback in Australia ODIs | VIRAL PIC

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli, who has been away from international cricket for months, was back at training. Kohli, who stays in his London apartment with his family since retiring from Test cricket, was spotted at the Lord's Cricket ground. He was there for a training session in a bid to stay fit and get ready to return to playing for India in ODIs. Kohli, who last played for India during the Champions Trophy, was expected to be back for India during their ODI series against Bangladesh. But unfortunately, that series was called off due to diplomatic reasons and since then the wait for fans to see Kohli back was delayed.

Kohli's Pic That Has Gone Viral

As per reports, Kohli is expected to make his international return in ODIs when India tours Australia later in the year. The ODI series against Australia starts from October 19. For the unversed, Kohli can feature in only ODIs as he has retired from the T20I and the Test format. It was a shock for many when Kohli announced his Test retirement just ahead of the England tour. Not many were expecting it.

Can Kohli Play 2027 ODI WC?

The next ODI WC is still a couple of years away and hence it is not the right time to make a comment on it.