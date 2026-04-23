Rohit Sharma Will Not Play, MS Dhoni to Return; R. Ashwin's Bold Prediction Ahead of MI-CSK IPL 2026 Blockbuster

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: All eyes on whether Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni will feature in the El Classico or not. Former CSK star R. Ashwin has made his prediction. As per Ashwin, Rohit is not going to feature in the Thursday clash, while he feels Dhoni will return. Ashwin claimed that he would be surprised if Rohit is actually playing the game. On the other hand, he said there is no reason why CSK should not play Dhoni in the crucial clash at the iconic Wankhede stadium.

‘Rohit Sharma will not play’

Ashwin said on Rohit on Ash Ki Baat on his YouTibe channel: "In my opinion, or based on what I feel, Rohit Sharma will not play tomorrow’s match under any circumstances. If he does play against CSK tomorrow, I will be very surprised. Mumbai will not take any risk with him."

Ashwin on Dhoni: “I've never seen MS Dhoni keeping the wickets in the nets. This means he will be keeping in place of (Sanju) Samson. Or he might be used as an Impact player. I am 100 per cent sure he will play (against Mumbai Indians). I've heard he's fit and good to go.”

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"See against SRH, CSK were found lacking in finishing the game. So if you need 15 off 5 deliveries, Dhoni can do the job. He can hit the sixes towards the end," Ashwin added.

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El Classico Sans The Charm