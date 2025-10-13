'One Thing India Could Have Done...': Shubman Gill's Tactics Under Spotlight After West Indies Exploit Indian Bowlers On Day 4 In Delhi

India vs West Indies: The warning signs had become ominous, but India had definitely dodged a bullet against the West Indies on the 4th day of the second Test. The visitors had threatened to mount a comeback with some resilient batting display on Indian soil for the first time in the Test series.

Shubman Gill's Leadership Frailties Were Pointed Out

Shubman Gill's decision to enforce a follow-on almost came hard on the home side. John Campbell and Shai Hope's indomitable 177-run partnership ignited hope for the West Indies. Hope ended his 8-year drought for a Test ton, and it was Mohammed Siraj who broke the partnership.

West Indies had a batting collapse until another 79-run partnership from Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales gave the hosts a taste of their own medicine.

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble believes the Indian players should have put up more pressure on the West Indies. During an interaction with JioHostar, he said, “The pitch was really docile. One thing India could have done better was to put a little more pressure on the batters. But credit to the West Indian batters as well. I know we’re looking at it from an Indian bowling perspective, but I thought the West Indies batters really applied themselves. I had a brief chat with Darren Sammy, their coach, yesterday morning, and the first thing he said was, ‘I wish our batters could apply themselves more.’ They’ve now shown the coach that they can do it.”

Mohammeed Siraj Etched Another Record In Test Cricket

Mohammed Siraj became the highest wicket-taker in Test matches in this calendar year. The Indian star got past Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani and Australia's Mitchell Starc and now has 37 scalps to his name in 2025.