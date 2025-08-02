Role Reversal! Ben Duckett Puts His Hand Around Akash Deep in Heartwarming Gesture During Oval Test | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: After India pacer Akash Deep's gesture towards Ben Duckett on Friday raised eyebrows, the latter did the same to the former on Saturday at the Oval during the final Test. It was heartwarming to see Duckett go upto Akash and then put his arms around the Indian nightwatchman after he got to his maiden Test fifty. It was a fifty to remember and Duckett's act was the icing on the cake for sure. The two had a brief chat as well which got fans curious. In fact, Duckett also patted Akash on the back. But just after his fifty, he perished for a well-made 66 off 94 balls. His knock was laced with 12 boundaries.

The clip of the moment featuring Duckett and Akash is already going viral as fans are loving it. Here is the viral video that has surfaced on social space.

WATCH VIDEO

Earlier, Akash Deep faced a lot of criticism for his gesture towards the English opener. But now with Duckett doing the same, it seems the matter has settled down and that is good for the game.

Jaiswal-Akash Put India in Box Seat

With a lead of 166 and with seven wickets in hand, India are truly on top in the Oval Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal is on 85* and is looking good to get to yet another Test century. Jaiswal has his captain Shubman Gill for company as India would now look to take the game absolutely away from the hosts in the second session on Day 3.