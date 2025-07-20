Rovman Powell On Verge Of Achieving Elusive Milestone In T20Is, Needs 25 More Runs To Surpass Chris Gayle In Elite List

Rovman Powell on the cusp of breaking Chris Gayle's elite milestone in T20Is | Image: Instagram/@ravipowell52

West Indies vs Australia: Shai Hope-led West Indies will square off against Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the first T20I match of the five-game series, at Sabina Park in Kingston, on July 21st, Monday.

The Caribbean are coming into the T20I after being whitewashed against the Australians in the Tests. In the first Test match, the Aussies clinched a 159-run win over the West Indies.

In the second Test match, the visitors clinched a 133-run triumph over the hosts in St George's. Meanwhile, in the final match of the Test series, Australia sealed a 176-run victory over the Caribbean in Kingston.

Rovman Powell On The Brink Of Breaking Chris Gayle's Elite Record In T20Is

In the first T20I match of the series, all the eyes will be on Rovman Powell. The 31-year-old middle-order batter is on the verge of creating history in T20Is.

Rovman Powell is just 25 runs away from breaking Chris Gayle's record in the elite list of Caribbean players. Powell will have an opportunity in the upcoming match to surpass Gayle and become the second-highest run-scorer for West Indies in T20Is.

Chris Gayle scored 1899 runs from 79 T20I matches and 75 innings at a strike rate of 137.50. Gayle played his last 20-over match for West Indies in 2021 against Australia at Abu Dhabi.

Rovman Powell's Numbers In T20Is

On the other hand, Rovman Powell scored 1875 runs from 95 T20I matches and 83 innings for the Caribbeans, at an average of 26.40, and a strike rate of 142.36.

Powell hammered one century and nine half-centuries in the T20I after making his debut in 2017 against Pakistan.