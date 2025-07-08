Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings to Title of IPL's Most Valuable Team, League Sees 12.9% Brand Value Increase

When the Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally lifted their maiden Indian Premier League title in 2025, it was seen by many as a long time coming - as well as an end to years of suffering for arguably one of the most passionate fanbases in the IPL. And the win has seemingly boosted RCB off the field too, as they are now rated as the most valuable franchise in terms of brand value.

They beat arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings to top spot, as CSK were holding down first position in this list up until last year. In fact, CSK have dropped two spots to third with Mumbai Indians taking up second place on the list, according to a Brand Valuation Study done by global investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

The study said that RCB are now valued at $269 million, or Rs. 2305 crore approximately. CSK are valued at $235 million, or Rs. 2014 crore approximately.

IPL Brand Value: The Top 5 Most Valuable Teams

As mentioned previously, Mumbai Indians are second on the list with a brand value of $242 million or Rs. 2074 crore approximately.

2024 IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders are fourth in the list, with the popular team valued at $227 million or Rs. 1945 crore approximately.

Sunrisers Hyderabad round off the top five, with the Orange Army being valued at a respectable rate of $154 million or Rs. 1319 crore approximately.

IPL's Overall Brand Value Sees Huge Growth

But it is not just the franchises that are growing in brand value, as the IPL itself has seen a massive growth.

The league's current brand value is around $18.5 billion, or Rs. 158536 crore approximately.

The reasons for this are simple - consistent sponsorship money as well as consistent growth in viewership, particularly in the digital sphere.

The sale of four associate sponsor slots netted the BCCI Rs. 1485 crores, and the league's title sponsorship deal is worth $300 million or Rs. 2572 crore approximately and has been extended through to 2028.