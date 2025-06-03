'RCB Is Uniting India': Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans Storm Social Media, Moments Of Crazy Fan Following For Rajat Patidar And Co. Go Viral

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are going to take on Punjab Kings in the finals of the Indian Premier League. The two teams have been a part of the Indian Premier League since the first season of the tournament back in 2008. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have come close to winning the IPL three time previously but ended up losing all of the finals that they have played in. As Royal Challengers Bengaluru get ready to take on Punjab Kings, there are several crazy fan moments that are going viral on social media.

All Eyes On Virat Kohli Following Another Record Breaking Season

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest cricketers to have played the sport. In his long and legendary career, Virat Kohli has won everything except the IPL title. It is the one trophy that continues to evade the batting great for 18 years since the first season of the tournament.

Virat Kohli holds multiple records in the Indian Premier League as he is the highest run getter in the league and also holds the record for the most runs scored in a single season of the IPL. In the 2025 season, Virat Kohli broke another record as he became the first batter to have more than 600 runs in five or more seasons of the tournament.

As the final calls, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli and his bat to score big and help RCB win the title.

Crazy Fan Moments Ahead Of RCB vs PBKS Final