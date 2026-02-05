Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, Live Streaming WPL 2026 Final: When And Where to Watch RCB-W vs DC-W Live?

WPL 2026 Final Live Streaming: Two of the best sides of the tournament - Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals - lock horns in the all-important Women's Premier League final. Both sides are studded with big names and hence a mouthwatering clash is on the cards. While Smriti Mandhana would be the key for RCB, the Capitals would hope Jemimah Rodrigues comes good in the big clash.

RCB-W vs DC-W Streaming Details

When and where will the WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals be played?

The Women’s Premier League 2026 final will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Delhi Capitals Women on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara.

What is the start time for the WPL Final match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals?

The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST under lights.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WPL Final live between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals?

The final clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can fans watch the live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals?

Live streaming of the WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will be available on JioHotstar.

RCB-W vs DC-W Squads:

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana