RR Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Big Praise From Jos Buttler Ahead Of GT Showdown: 'He’s The Best Player I’ve Seen'
Gujarat Titans will play against Rajasthan Royals in the ninth match of the IPL 2026, on Saturday, April 4.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 4.
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Jos Buttler, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Share Heartwarming Moment
Ahead of the crucial fixture, star GT batter Jos Buttler shared a heartwarming moment with RR prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Rajasthan Royals posted the video on their official social media handle with the caption: “Two generations of the Royals.”
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The English star showered praise on Sooryavanshi, describing the 15-year-old as the best player he has ever seen.
“He’s the best player I’ve seen. Imagine when he’s 21 or 25, the world at his feet,” Buttler said.
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Solid Start To IPL 2026
Sooryavanshi had an explosive start to the 2026 IPL season. During the Royals’ clash against Chennai Super Kings, the teenager smashed 52 runs off just 17 balls at a strike rate of 305.88, hitting four fours and five sixes.
The young sensation made his IPL debut in the 2025 season. So far, he has played eight matches, scoring 304 runs at a strike rate of 218.70 and an average of 38.00, including one century and two half-centuries.
Rajasthan Royals also began IPL 2026 on a high, clinching an eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the third match of the season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.
RR pacer Nandre Burger was named Player of the Match for his two-wicket haul in four overs, conceding 26 runs at an economy rate of 6.50.
Currently, the Rajasthan-based franchise sit second in the IPL 2026 standings with two points and a net run rate of +4.171.