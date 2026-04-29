RR Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Impresses Sunil Gavaskar With Fearless Knock vs PBKS: 'He Made Excellent Use Of The Field'

IPL 2026: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals clinched a commanding six-wicket win over Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 28.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira Led RR's Run Chase Against PBKS

RR middle-order batter Donovan Ferreira was named 'Player of the Match' following his unbeaten knock of 52 runs from 26 balls at a strike rate of 200.00. He struck six fours and three sixes during his innings. Ferreira anchored Rajasthan Royals in the second innings and successfully chased down the 223-run target.

Although Ferreira received the 'POTM' award, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance was equally noteworthy. The Rajasthan Royals prodigy played a crucial knock that gave the team a flying start. The 15-year-old smashed 43 runs from just 16 balls at a strike rate of 268.75, hitting three fours and five sixes.

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Sunil Gavaskar Showers Praise On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Speaking on Star Sports, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar showered praise on Sooryavanshi, highlighting the youngster’s fearless approach and smart use of the field.

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“He made excellent use of the field and picked the line beautifully. The way he strikes the ball with such ease and power is remarkable. What stands out is how unfazed he looks. That’s often the advantage of youth, you play without fear, without worrying about the opposition, and just back your natural game,” Gavaskar said.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has played 16 matches in his IPL career so far, scoring 652 runs at a strike rate of 224.83 and an average of 40.75. He has already registered two centuries in the tournament.

Currently, Rajasthan Royals hold third place in the IPL 2026 standings with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.617. RR have secured six wins and suffered three defeats after playing nine matches.