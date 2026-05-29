Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Multiple IPL Records With Onslaught Against GT In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Rajasthan Royals (RR) prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history once again by breaking multiple records during Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

RR locked horns with GT at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 29.

In the crucial Qualifier 2 clash, Sooryavanshi played a blistering knock of 96 runs off 47 balls at a strike rate of 204.26. He smashed eight fours and seven sixes during his innings. The 15-year-old was unfortunate to miss out on a century by just four runs, as he was dismissed by GT speedster Kagiso Rabada on the second delivery of the 18th over.

Advertisement

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Multiple Records

Even though he missed out on a century, the 15-year-old has still rewritten the IPL record books. Sooryavanshi surpassed GT opener Sai Sudharsan to become the fastest Indian batter to reach 1,000 runs. The RR prodigy achieved the milestone in just 23 innings, overtaking Sudharsan, who had previously reached the 1,000-run mark in 25 innings.

Overall, Sooryavanshi is now the joint second-fastest player to reach 1,000 runs in the IPL, equalling West Indies batter Lendl Simmons’ record. Both Sooryavanshi and Simmons accomplished the feat in 23 innings. Shaun Marsh holds the top spot, having completed 1,000 runs in just 21 innings.

Advertisement

The 15-year-old scripted history by becoming the first batter to score 500+ powerplay runs in an IPL season. Remarkably, 452 of Sooryavanshi’s powerplay runs, when he reached the 500 mark, came through boundaries, including 47 fours and 44 sixes.

Here's How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Performed In IPL 2026 So Far

As of now, Sooryavanshi has accumulated 502 powerplay runs in the 19th edition of the IPL, securing the top spot on the chart. Previously, David Warner held the record with 467 powerplay runs in IPL 2016.

The 15-year-old has played 16 matches in IPL 2026 so far, amassing 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30 and an average of 48.50. He has struck 63 fours and 72 sixes in the 19th edition of the tournament.