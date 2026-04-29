RR Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Massive Praise After His Explosive Knock Vs PBKS: 'It's Pure Cinema Watching Him'

IPL 2026: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) clinched a commanding six-wicket win over Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 28.

Rajasthan batter Donovan Ferreira received the 'Player of the Match' award for his unbeaten 52-run knock from 26 balls at a strike rate of 200.00.

However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless knock was not overlooked. The 15-year-old received widespread acclaim for his 43-run innings from just 16 balls at a strike rate of 268.75, hitting three fours and five sixes.

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Cheteshwar Pujara Heaps Praise On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Speaking on Jio Hotstar, former cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara heaped praise on Sooryavanshi, describing his batting as “pure cinema.” He highlighted the youngster’s fearless mindset and attacking approach.

"It's pure cinema watching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bat. The way he approaches every bowler with that fearless mindset is remarkable. He simply watches the ball and backs himself to strike it. What stands out is that even when the opposition knows he's going to attack, they still struggle to contain him. That consistency, combined with his fearless intent in the Powerplay, is what gives his team a decisive edge and sets up games like this," Pujara said.

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He also showered praise on Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, calling him an “exceptional” bowler and commending his control over pace.

"Yuzvendra Chahal was exceptional, especially in the way he used his variations. Even after being hit, he had the courage to keep flighting the ball, changing his pace and lines to create opportunities. His control over speed, ranging from the mid-70s to the mid-90s, makes it difficult for batters to settle. In T20 cricket, that variation is crucial, and what stood out was his willingness to stick to his plans and attack, which made it a very impactful spell," he added.

ALSO READ: RR Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Impresses Sunil Gavaskar With Fearless Knock vs PBKS

RR To Play DC In Upcoming IPL 2026 Clash

Currently, Rajasthan Royals occupy third place in the IPL 2026 standings with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.617. RR have secured six wins and suffered three defeats after playing nine matches.