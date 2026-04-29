Sunil Gavaskar Shares Blunt Verdict On Mumbai Indians Amid Ongoing Struggles In IPL 2026: 'MI Now Need To Win Now'
Mumbai Indians will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming IPL 2026, on April 29.
- Cricket
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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Ishan Kishan's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 29.
MI Continue To Struggle In IPL 2026
Currently, the Mumbai Indians are struggling to maintain momentum in the ongoing 19th edition of the IPL. The Mumbai-based franchise sits in ninth place on the IPL 2026 standings with four points and a net run rate of -0.736.
MI have played seven matches so far, winning two and losing five.
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Sunil Gavaskar Urges MI To Get Back Into Winning Ways
Speaking on Star Sports, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar shared his blunt take on Mumbai’s season so far, saying that Hardik Pandya’s side needs to win every game from now on in the tournament. He added that heavy defeats could hurt the franchise later in the competition.
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“MI now need to win every game from here, and they have the capability to do that. It’s just about things clicking for them. The recent loss, especially getting bowled out for 100-odd, was disappointing. Such heavy defeats can hurt them later, particularly in a tight race for the fourth playoff spot,” Gavaskar said.
Mumbai Indians started the season on a strong note with a six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29. However, they went on to suffer four consecutive defeats against Delhi Capitals (April 4), Rajasthan Royals (April 4), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (April 12), and Punjab Kings (April 16).
MI’s second win of the season came against Gujarat Titans on April 20, but they failed to build momentum and lost their next fixture.
The team heads into this match after a heavy 103-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 23.