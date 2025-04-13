'Hopefully Get Back In...': RR Star Riyan Parag Anticipates Bigger Goals In Life After Poor IPL 2025 Start

IPL 2025: Ahead of the clash between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025, RR batter Riyan Parag aimed bigger goals in his life.

Riyan Parag has played 76 IPL matches, scoring 1338 runs with a strike rate of 137.37 and an average of 25.25. He has slammed six half-centuries in the T20 tournament, but is yet to slam his maiden IPL ton.

Parag had a poor start to the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament. The Assam -born cricketer accumulated just 165 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 155.66 and an average of 33.00. Comparatively, he had a better IPL 2024 season, where he scored 573 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 149.22.

‘Hopefully Get Back In India Colours Soon’: Riyan Parag

While speaking ahead of the game, Parag said that he is hoping to have another good IPL season and make his return to Team India.

"Really special, dreaming of it since I was a kid, you can see the smile on my face. Just trying to have another good IPL season and hopefully get back in India colours soon," Parag said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

He added that in the previous season, everything came together collectively, and trying to do the same thing in this season as well.

"Last year, everything came together collectively. Trying to do the same this year, gotten a lot of starts, just trying to convert those starts into big innings," he added.

Talking about the wicket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the RR batter further added that it's different from other pitches as it has low bounce.

"The wicket's a little different. We've been seeing all these 240-260 high-scores where the wickets are pretty flat and the bounce is pretty consistent. Here, it's a little different, the bounce is a little low, you've got to work for your runs, hit a lot of boundaries, run a lot of twos and then once you do that, then you are set, the big shots come in," he further added.

