RR vs CSK Live Streaming, IPL 2026: When and Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Match In India?

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: In what promises to be a mouthwatering contest, Rajasthan Royals take on the Chennai Super Kings. While the game promises to be a cracker, the big disappointment is the fact that India's cricketing icon, MS Dhoni will not feature in the game. Not just Dhoni, Dewald Brevis is also set to miss the clash.

With it being the first match of the season for the two franchises, bith sides would like to start their campaign with a win.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Live Streaming

When Will The RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match will take place on Monday, March 30.

Where Will The RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match will take place at the iconic Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati.

At What Time Will The RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Start?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

RR vs CSK Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings (probable): Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre/Urvil Patel/Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton/Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj/Gurjapneet Singh/Ramakrishna Ghosh