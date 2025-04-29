RR vs GT, IPL 2025: Riyan Parag's Mother Applauding Vaibhav Suryavanshi is Unmissable | WATCH VIDEO

RR vs GT, IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi brought the city of Jaipur to a halt on Monday with his unbelievable strokeplay. Not only did he become the youngest IPL centurion, but broke multiple records during his stay in the middle. His surreal knock was laced with 11 sixes as he impressed one and all. But it was Riyan Parag's mother who stole the show with her reaction. She was clapping for the young cricketer from the stands and that drew attention. The franchise took to their official X handle to post the clip of the moment.

Riyan's mother has often been spotted at IPL venues featuring her son. Fans found her gesture for Suryavanshi extremely heartwarming. Here is the viral clip.

Meanwhile, his breathtaking knock also ensured Rajasthan win. Suryavanshi bagged the Player of the Match. At the post-match presentation, he spoke about his fearless mindset.

‘Good feeling’

"It is a very good feeling. It's my first hundred in the IPL and it's my third innings. The result has shown here after the practice before the tournament. I just see the ball and play," he said at the post-match presentation.

"It has been a dream to get a 100 in the IPL and today it materialised. There is no fear. I don't think much, I just focus on playing," he added.

