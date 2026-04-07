RR vs MI, IPL 2026 Head-To-Head: Mumbai Aim To Extend Winning Edge Over Rajasthan In Guwahati Showdown

IPL 2026: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, April 7.

The match between Rajasthan and Mumbai will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

ALSO READ: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During RR vs MI Clash At Barsapara Cricket Stadium

RR and MI Set To Lock Horns In Guwahati

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have made a brilliant start to the 19th edition of the IPL, winning both of their opening matches. They launched their campaign with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 30. RR pacer Nandre Burger was named the 'Player of the Match' against CSK following his two-wicket haul in a four-over spell at an economy rate of 6.50. After that, the RR sealed a hard-fought six-run triumph against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 4. RR spinner Ravi Bishnoi claimed the 'Player of the Match' award following his four-wicket haul in four-over spell at an economy rate of 10.20.

Advertisement

With two wins from two games, RR currently sit in third place on the IPL 2026 points table, holding four points and a healthy net run rate of +2.233.

In contrast, Mumbai Indians (MI) began strongly but failed to sustain momentum. They defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets on March 29. MI all-rounder Shardul Thakur was named the 'Player of the Match' against KKKR after his three-wicket haul in a four-over spell at an economy rate of 9.80. However, suffered a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals on April 4.

Advertisement

At present, MI occupy sixth place with two points and a net run rate of -0.206.

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head