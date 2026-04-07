RR vs MI, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch
RR vs MI, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: In what promises to be a cracker of a game, Rajasthan host Mumbai at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
RR vs MI, IPL 2026: High-flying Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Mumbai Indians in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash. Both sides are well-balanced and a high-scoring game is on the cards. Spotlight will be on teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who may face ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the first-time ever. There would be many sub-plots when the two sides meet. For example, Bumrah has dismissed Shimron Hetmyer six times and that would be a match-up to look forward to.
RR vs MI, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details
When Will The RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match Take Place?
The RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match will take place on Tuesday, April 7.
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Where Will The RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match Take Place?
The RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati.
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At What Time Will The RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match Start?
The RR vs MI IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.
How To Watch The RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.
How To Watch The RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?
The live telecast of the RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.
MI vs RR Probable XII
MI Probable XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickleton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande
RR Probable XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi
For the unversed, rain is unlikely to affect the game like it did yesterday in Kolkata.