RR vs MI, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: High-flying Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Mumbai Indians in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash. Both sides are well-balanced and a high-scoring game is on the cards. Spotlight will be on teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who may face ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the first-time ever. There would be many sub-plots when the two sides meet. For example, Bumrah has dismissed Shimron Hetmyer six times and that would be a match-up to look forward to.

RR vs MI, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match will take place on Tuesday, April 7.

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Where Will The RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati.

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At What Time Will The RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match Start?

The RR vs MI IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

ALSO READ: Sooryavanshi vs Bumrah Showdown on Cards as RR Host MI in IPL 2026 Match

MI vs RR Probable XII

MI Probable XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickleton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande

RR Probable XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi