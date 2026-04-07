Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah Showdown on Cards as RR Host MI in IPL 2026 Match in Guwahati

RR vs MI, IPL 2026: It is highly-likely that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets to face Jasprit Bumrah for the very first-time ever. While it will be a big occasions which fans are eagerly waiting to watch, the Rajasthan versus Mumbai clash promises to be nothing short of a cracker at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati.

Ahead of the crucial clash, former Australia captain Aaron Finch has outlined how Mumbai Indians and Bumrah can stop Sooryavanshi. Finch feels if Bumrah is asked to bowl inside the powerplay, the pacer may go full tilt to knock Sooryavanshi over.

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‘Knock him over with a bit of swing’

“I would expect Bumrah to go really full if he bowls earlier than we’ve said. I know he has bowled a couple of overs in the powerplay, but if they do give him the ball first up, he’ll probably look to go really full and try to knock him over with a bit of swing,” Finch told ESPNcricinfo.

“I don’t think it really matters how he lines up against him. It’s such an unusual prospect when you’re looking at a 15-year-old. He’s much closer to the start of his teenage years than the end, so it’s remarkable,” Finch added.

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“Bumrah is a wonderful bowler, he has plans and tricks for every batter. But Sooryavanshi’s ability to walk in from the start and take on any attack is so special. To see a young kid play with that kind of freedom is incredible,” Finch concluded.

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