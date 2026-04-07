RR vs MI: Rain Threat Looms, Will IPL 2026 See Another Washout? Check Cut-Off Time For Five-Over Game

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, April 7.

Toss Delayed In Guwahati Due To Wet Outfield

Rain has already played spoilsport at the start of the match. The toss was scheduled for 7 PM IST, with the game set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. However, the toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for hailstorms in Guwahati on April 7.

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Check Out Cut-Off Time For Five-Over Game In Guwahati

Just a day earlier, on April 6, the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens was washed out due to heavy rain in Kolkata. Could another IPL 2026 washout be on the cards? Let’s look at the cut-off time for a five-over contest in Guwahati.

According to ESPNcricinfo, 10:50 PM IST is the cut-off time for a five-over-a-side match to commence.

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The Rajasthan Royals have made a flying start to the 19th edition of the IPL, winning both of their opening fixtures. They began their campaign with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 30, followed by a narrow six-run win against Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 4.

With two consecutive wins, RR currently sit third on the IPL 2026 points table with four points and an impressive net run rate of +2.233.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, started positively but failed to sustain their momentum. They defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets on March 29, before suffering a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals on April 4.