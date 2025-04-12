RR vs RCB: Former Coach-Player Duo Reunite as Rahul Dravid & Virat Kohli Share Heartwarming Moment in Jaipur | WATCH

A legendary reunion happened in Jaipur when Virat Kohli met the former Team India coach, Rahul Dravid, in Jaipur, Rajasthan ahead of their IPL 2025 clash. Dravid is currently functioning as the head coach after completing his tenure as the all-format coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Kohli and coach Dravid, who had won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados as a part of the Indian Cricket Team, met each other on the eve of the IPL 2025 clash between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur.

Rahul Dravid & Virat Kohli Share A Heartwarming Moment In Jaipur | WATCH

In a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals from Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, RCB's superstar cricketer Virat Kohli could be seen running towards the former Team India's all-format coach Rahul Dravid, who was in a wheelchair. Kohli, beaming with a broad smile, approached coach Rahul. Kohli came down to one knee, and both of them shared a hearty hug. They also had a conversation, and coach Dravid was seen chuckling while speaking to Kohli.

"Whether you’re a young one or number 18, pehle toh Rahul bhai se hi milna hai," the Rajasthan Royals captioned the video on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

The Rajasthan Royals' head coach is recovering from the injury he sustained while playing club cricket in Bengaluru.

Highly-Anticipated Clash In The Works For IPL Super Sunday

The Rajasthan Royals are going through a troublesome phase after they lost three out of the five matches they have played. They failed to put up a dominant start under Riyan Parag's leadership. However, they have had some stability after Sanju Samson's resurgence as the captain, and they would compete on their home turf for the first time this season.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, pulled off a strong start to the season. With three wins and two losses so far, RCB has maintained a stronghold from the get-go. The Rajat Patidar-led side has faced a couple of losses, but that does dent their momentum.