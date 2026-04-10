RR vs RCB, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RR vs RCB, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the battle of the Royals. While the game promises to be a cracker, spotlight would be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Virat Kohli. Both the sides are yet to lose a match in this season and while both sides would try their level best to keep it that way at the end of the match, it is obvious that there will be one team that will lose their first game of the season.

Sooryavanshi, who has the best strike-rate by any batter in the Powerplay IPL since 2025, would be expected to get his side off to a flyer. On the other hand, RCB would hope Phil Salt gets going tonight.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match will take place on Friday, April 10.

Where Will The RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Baraspara in Guwahati.

At What Time Will The RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Start?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

RR vs RCB Probable XII

RR Probable XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi