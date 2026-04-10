RR vs RCB, IPL 2026: Rain Clouds Hover Over Guwahati, Check Cut-Off Time For Five-Over Game

IPL 2026: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and chose to bowl against Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, April 10.

Initially, the toss was delayed by an hour due to heavy rain in Guwahati. Later, after the toss finally took place at 8 PM IST and everything seemed fine, it began to drizzle again. Rain has continued to play spoilsport in Guwahati.

RR vs RCB: Check Cut-Off Time For Five-Over Game

Another IPL 2026 washout on the cards? Let’s look at the cut-off time for a five-over contest in Guwahati.

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Under IPL playing conditions, a fixture starting at 7:30 PM IST is scheduled to finish by 10:50 PM IST. An additional 60 minutes is available to cover delays, setting the cut-off time for a five-over match at approximately 10:56 PM IST.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the match between Rajasthan and Bengaluru will begin losing overs from 8:40 PM IST.

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Rain Threat Looms Large In Guwahati

According to AccuWeather, there is a 23–40 percent chance of rain in Guwahati between 9 PM and 11 PM. On Friday, April 10, the city is experiencing a maximum temperature of 26°C and a minimum of 18°C.

Earlier, rain played spoilsport during Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th fixture of IPL 2026. The match between Rajasthan and Mumbai was reduced to an 11-over encounter in Guwahati on Tuesday, April 7. In the end, the Royals clinched a 27-run win over the Mumbai-based franchise.