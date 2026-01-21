Rs 5 Cr, Dip in ICC Rankings And WC Qualification: What Does BCB Stand to Lose if They Pullout of T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: The Bangladesh Cricket Board has constantly maintained that they will not play their T20 World Cup matches in India. The BCB requested the International Cricket Council for a swap of group - so that they can play their games in Sri Lanka - but the request was shot down by the apex board.

Given that there are a few hours to go for the ICC ultimatum to end, the most likely scenario now seems to be a Bangladesh pullout. So, what will be the implications in case Bangladesh opt to pullout from the mega event?

Implications Of Pullout

Rankings: In case of a pullout, the cricketing implication would be that their ICC rankings would take a hit. It would take a hit because in their absence - the other 19 teams will get the chance to improve their positions. Nobody would want that as it will hurt their chances of an automatic qualification in the next T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

What About Franchise Leagues? Of course, if the players are not able to showcase their talent at the biggest stage of cricket, then who would actually be interested in getting the Bangladeshi players onboard for their franchises. For example, the 14 wickets that Rishad Hossain's took in the previous edition got him two call-ups to the BBL, which he is playing for this season.

Finance to Take a Hit: Yes, the Bangladesh Cricket Board stands to lose a whopping US$500,000 - which amounts to Rs 5 Cr. This amount is given by the ICC as a participation fee. Given the financial condition of Bangladesh, as a country, they would surely not want to lose this amount which would come to them if they just participate.

Advertisement