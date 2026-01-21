Updated 21 January 2026 at 13:26 IST
'What is This?' Delhi HC Snubs PIL to Ban Bangladesh From International Cricket; Blasts Petitioner
T20 World Cup 2026: Amid all the controversy over Bangladesh's participation in the marquee event, a Public Interest Litigation petition has been filed in Delhi High Court on Wednesday.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
T20 World Cup 2026: While the Bangladesh Cricket Board gets ready to make their stand clear over whether they would travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup or not, a Public Interest Litigation petition has been filed in Delhi High Court on Wednesday.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board cited ‘security concerns’ as a reason for them not willing to travel to India for the mega event. The BCB asked the International Cricket Council for a swap of group, a request that was shot down by the apex cricketing board.
‘What kind of petition is this?’
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia lambasted the petitioner.
Advertisement
As per Bar And Bench website, the petitioner is a student.
The Division Bench claimed that the PIL was 'frivolous'. Questioning the petition, the Division Bench said that the petition made no sense.
Advertisement
"What kind of petition is this? You are asking the court to take a policy decision in respect of foreign affairs. Let it be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. You are asking us to conduct some inquiry in Bangladesh? Our writ will go there? Please bring some good causes. Can any writ be issued by us," the Bench remarked.
"Do we follow the same jurisprudence as Pakistan? You are citing Pakistan judgement," the Bench added.
The Bench also warned petitioner Devyani Singh that the Court will impose exemplary costs on her for filing the plea.
Deadline Day Arrives
The ICC has asked the BCB to finalise their participation in the T20 WC by January 21. It would be interesting to see how the BCB responds.
The BCB has all along said that they would pull out of the tournament if their demands are not met.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 21 January 2026 at 13:19 IST