'What is This?' Delhi HC Snubs PIL to Ban Bangladesh From International Cricket; Blasts Petitioner

T20 World Cup 2026: While the Bangladesh Cricket Board gets ready to make their stand clear over whether they would travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup or not, a Public Interest Litigation petition has been filed in Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board cited ‘security concerns’ as a reason for them not willing to travel to India for the mega event. The BCB asked the International Cricket Council for a swap of group, a request that was shot down by the apex cricketing board.

‘What kind of petition is this?’

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia lambasted the petitioner.

As per Bar And Bench website, the petitioner is a student.

The Division Bench claimed that the PIL was 'frivolous'. Questioning the petition, the Division Bench said that the petition made no sense.

"What kind of petition is this? You are asking the court to take a policy decision in respect of foreign affairs. Let it be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. You are asking us to conduct some inquiry in Bangladesh? Our writ will go there? Please bring some good causes. Can any writ be issued by us," the Bench remarked.

"Do we follow the same jurisprudence as Pakistan? You are citing Pakistan judgement," the Bench added.

The Bench also warned petitioner Devyani Singh that the Court will impose exemplary costs on her for filing the plea.

Deadline Day Arrives

The ICC has asked the BCB to finalise their participation in the T20 WC by January 21. It would be interesting to see how the BCB responds.