WATCH | 'Special Aura': Abhishek Sharma's Brother-in-Law Is A Die-Hard Rohit Sharma Fan

The fandom around Team India superstar Rohit Sharma knows no bounds. Over the years, the former Indian captain garnered a rigid fan following, which has supported him through thick and thin.

Several Indian cricketers have called Rohit Sharma an inspiration and a perfect mentor as he provides proper guidance. Opener Abhishek Sharma has often expressed his admiration for the Hitman.

The young cricketer's family members are also massive Rohit fans, as his brother-in-law has acknowledged that he is a huge fan of the former Indian skipper.

Abhishek Sharma’s Brother-in-Law Is A Rohit Sharma Superfan

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Abhishek Sharma's brother-in-law could be seen expressing his admiration for Team India cricketer Rohit Sharma.

While speaking to the media, Abhishek's brother-in-law admitted that he is a Rohit Sharma fan and expressed his intention to meet the superstar Indian cricketer someday. He also said that the Indian cricketer boasts a special aura.

"I’m a huge fan of Rohit Sharma. He has a special aura, and it’s my dream to meet him one day," Abhishek's brother-in-law said in the video.

Abhishek Sharma has stepped in as Rohit Sharma's successor in T20I cricket and has fit right into his spot as the explosive opener the team needed.

At the Asia Cup, Abhishek showed clear signs of dominance with his attacking brilliance. The 25-year-old emerged as the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded Asia Cup tournament, which Team India won.

Rohit Sharma All Set For India Return In ODI Cricket

Rohit Sharma fans can finally rejoice as he has been named in Team India's ODI squad for the upcoming Australia tour. The Indian opener has been named alongside Virat Kohli, who will also return to the Indian fold after retiring from Test cricket. Both of them have already retired from T20Is.

The last time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli featured in action was at the ICC Champions Trophy Final. Rohit served as the skipper, and Team India lifted the title after defeating New Zealand in the high-stakes summit clash in Dubai.