Ruturaj Gaikwad Takes Charge as Maharashtra Unveil Vijay Hazare Trophy Squad

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) on December 20, 2025, unveiled their squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, set to start from December 24, 2025. The squad includes the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, and Jalaj Saxena. Notably, Shaw joined the Maharashtra side before the start of this season.

Maharashtra are placed in Elite Group C, where they will face the likes of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, among others. The Maharashtra side will commence their Vijay Hazare campaign with an opening match against Punjab on December 24, 2025, in Jaipur.

With CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the state-side for the first three matches, notable names like Prithvi Shaw and Jalaj Saxena have also been named for the upcoming tournament.

Prithvi Shaw, who recently joined the Delhi Capitals in the IPL after the 2026 auction, made a move to Maharashtra from Mumbai in domestic cricket in hopes of earning his way back into the focus by the merit of his bat. In Maharashtra’s second match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw led his new side and left a mark with his solid half-century (66 runs off 36 balls) against Hyderabad.

Maharashtra's Vijay Hazare squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Prithvi Shaw, Arshin Kulkarni, Siddhesh Veer, Anket Bawane, Rahul Tripathi, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Vicky Ostwal, Jalaj Saxena, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rajneesh Gurbani, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Nikhil Naik (wk), Pradeep Dadhe, Siddharth Mhatre, Sachin Dhas, Satyajeet Bachhav.

