Ruturaj Gaikwad Takes The 'Selfless' MS Dhoni Route After RCB Hammer CSK in IPL 2026: 'May be I Would Have...'

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad took the 'selfless' MS Dhoni route after the humiliating loss against RCB. Following the 43-run loss at the M. Chinnaswamy, Gaikwad took the blame on himself like Dhoni used to do in the past. As per Gaikwad, had he contributed more in the top-order, the result could have been different. All Gaikwad scored was seven off three balls before Jacob Duffy snapped him up.

'Definitely it's on me today'

"So I think, maybe I would have, contributed more top of the order, you never know, we would have chased it down. So definitely it's on me today," he said at the post-match presentation after the loss.

He also rued the missed opportunity of Virat Kohli.

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"We would have had, as you rightly said, if we would have taken early chance of Virat Kohli, I think that was, I mean, maybe we would have had momentum to ourselves. But I think, we still had the game in our hands till the 13th, 14th over, and that's when the momentum really shifted," Gaikwad added.

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