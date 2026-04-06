Ruturaj Gaikwad Takes The 'Selfless' MS Dhoni Route After RCB Hammer CSK in IPL 2026: 'May be I Would Have...'
RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad took the 'selfless' MS Dhoni route after the humiliating loss against RCB.
- Cricket
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RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad took the 'selfless' MS Dhoni route after the humiliating loss against RCB. Following the 43-run loss at the M. Chinnaswamy, Gaikwad took the blame on himself like Dhoni used to do in the past. As per Gaikwad, had he contributed more in the top-order, the result could have been different. All Gaikwad scored was seven off three balls before Jacob Duffy snapped him up.
'Definitely it's on me today'
"So I think, maybe I would have, contributed more top of the order, you never know, we would have chased it down. So definitely it's on me today," he said at the post-match presentation after the loss.
He also rued the missed opportunity of Virat Kohli.
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"We would have had, as you rightly said, if we would have taken early chance of Virat Kohli, I think that was, I mean, maybe we would have had momentum to ourselves. But I think, we still had the game in our hands till the 13th, 14th over, and that's when the momentum really shifted," Gaikwad added.
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Can CSK Bounce Back?
There is no doubt that they have the arsenal to bounce back, but it is easier said than done. There is still much uncertainty over when will Dhoni return. Chennai will take on Delhi in their next fixture and they would love to overcvome their losing streak in that game and get some confidence back in the dressing-room. The game takes place on April 11.