Ruturaj Gaikwad Withdraws From Yorkshire County Championship Stint, Here's Why

Ruturaj Gaikwad has pulled out from his County Championship contract with Yorkshire. The Chennai Super Kings captain signed up with the English side and was supposed to make his debut on Tuesday against Surrey.
Ruturaj had joined the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Sai Sudharsan who earlier had successful stints in the County Championship. Ruturaj battled a fracture elbow he sustained during the IPL 2025 and was ruled out for the remaining season with MS Dhoni handed over the charge of the 5 time IPL winning side.
The 28 year old signed the deal last month but Yorkshire coach Anthony McGrath confirmed the batter has opted out of his ncontract of the club and they are trying to bring in a replacement within a short notice. As quoted by the official Yorkshire site, he said, “Unfortunately Gaikwad’s not coming now for personal reasons. We’re not going to have him for Scarborough or for the rest of the season. So that’s disappointing.
“I can’t tell you anything about the reasons why, but we hope that everything’s ok.
“We’ve literally just found out.
“We’re working behind the scenes on what we can do. But it’s only two or three days away, so I’m not sure what we can do at the moment."
Ruturaj had a decent first class career playing 38 matches and has amassed 2632 runs at an average of 41.77. He went to England with the India A side but didnt feature in any of the matches with England Lions. He also featured for India A during the Australia tour in 2024 but could only manage 20 runs in 4 innings. In IPL he has accumulated 2502 runs in 71 matches with two centuries to his name. He has been one of the consistent figures in the IPL and is expected to be retained by CSK for next season.
