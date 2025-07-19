Ruturaj Gaikwad Withdraws From Yorkshire County Championship Stint, Here's Why

Ruturaj Gaikwad has pulled out from his County Championship contract with Yorkshire. The Chennai Super Kings captain signed up with the English side and was supposed to make his debut on Tuesday against Surrey.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Pulls Out Of Yorkshire County Championship Stint

Ruturaj had joined the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Sai Sudharsan who earlier had successful stints in the County Championship. Ruturaj battled a fracture elbow he sustained during the IPL 2025 and was ruled out for the remaining season with MS Dhoni handed over the charge of the 5 time IPL winning side.

The 28 year old signed the deal last month but Yorkshire coach Anthony McGrath confirmed the batter has opted out of his ncontract of the club and they are trying to bring in a replacement within a short notice. As quoted by the official Yorkshire site, he said, “Unfortunately Gaikwad’s not coming now for personal reasons. We’re not going to have him for Scarborough or for the rest of the season. So that’s disappointing.

“I can’t tell you anything about the reasons why, but we hope that everything’s ok.

“We’ve literally just found out.

“We’re working behind the scenes on what we can do. But it’s only two or three days away, so I’m not sure what we can do at the moment."

Ruturaj Gaikwad Has Had A Decent Domestic Career