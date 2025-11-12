WATCH | Gautam Gambhir Visits Kalighat Temple in Kolkata Ahead of India-South Africa 1st Test

Ind vs SA: Gautam Gambhir, Team India head coach, visited the iconic Kalighat temple in Kolkata on Tuesday to take blessings ahead of the opening Test versus South Africa. The Eden Gardens Test starts on November 14 and there are crucial World Test Championship points to be had. The two teams will play a couple of Test matches and India would be tested at home. For the unversed, South Africa are the reigning world champions and hence the two matches is expected to be mouthwatering.

Gambhir is well-acquainted with Kolkata as he was part of the Knight Riders and has good memories of the city. It was not the first time Gambhir visited the Kalighat temple. Here is the clip of Gambhir that is now available on social space.

Meanwhile, India are at the third spot in the WTC points table. If they can win the Test series against South Africa 2-0, then they jump to the second spot and that is exactly what Shubman Gill and his boys be eyeing.

Will Jurel Find a Spot?

Now that Rishabh Pant returns to the side, it would be interesting to see if Dhruv Jurel can find a place in the XI or not. Some experts believe that Jurel could be slotted in at No. 3 because he is in very good form and that cannot be overlooked. In case, Jurel is slotted in at No. 3, then Sai Sudarshan would have to sit out. A tough call would be taken and it would be extremely interesting to see what eventually happens.